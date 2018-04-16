Nine Inch Nails announce third show in Vegas

After selling out two previously announced dates in June, Nine Inch Nails will be adding a third show at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, June 16 to keep up with fan demand.

Fans can expect the same level of intensity that Nine Inch Nails’ live shows have become famous for over the years. The New York Times praised the band's live show as “the kind of sensory onslaught — musical, visual, emotional — that fans have missed.”

Nine Inch Nails’ most recent EP, ADD VIOLENCE, was released to critical acclaim last summer, the second in a series of three EPs. The first, Not The Actual Events, was released in December of 2016. Trent Reznor has hinted that the third installment is coming later this year.

The previous shows for June 13 & 15 have sold out. These will be the band’s only North American performances of the summer.

Tickets start at $79.50 and go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel box office, by calling 888.9.AXS.TIX. You can also buy them online here.

