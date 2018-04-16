Train rolling their tour in to Vegas

Pop/rock band Train will perform some of their biggest hits at the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Aug. 3, 2018.

The multi-Grammy and Billboard award-winning band has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 List. They’ve sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, more than 30 million tracks, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY awards, two Billboard Music Awards and dozens of other honors.

In 2017, the band released their eighth studio album, A Girl, A Bottle, A Boat, via Columbia Records which spawned the lead single, “Play That Song,” hitting Top 5 on the iTunes chart, Top 10 at Hot AC radio, and charting at Adult Top 40.

Tickets for Train are start at $59 and go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them here.

