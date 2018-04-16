Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

Posted: Updated:
Allegiant airplane on runway in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5) Allegiant airplane on runway in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

Investigators with the news program found that between Jan. 1, 2016 and October 2017, the Las Vegas airline experienced more than 100 serious mechanical incidents, including aborted takeoffs, rapid descents, flight control malfunctions and midair engine failures.

More than a year's worth of Federal Aviation Administration reports for Allegiant and seven other airlines show that the carrier was on average nearly three and a half times more likely to have a midair breakdown than Delta, United, American, Spirit, or JetBlue.

Early attempts to secure comment from Allegiant were unsuccessful Monday.

Shares of parent company Allegiant Travel Co. are down more than 8 percent before the opening bell.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.