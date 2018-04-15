Suspect wanted after deadly work party shooting at Sunset Park

Las Vegas Metro police said an employee from the Venetian was killed and another was critically injured during a shooting at Sunset Park Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the scene about 6 p.m. The suspect, identified as Anthony Wrobel, 42, walked up to a picnic table where several hotel employees were at, and shot and killed a woman in her mid-50s while injuring a man, police said. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Officers on scene said the shooting was workplace violence. The victims were in the park at a party for employees of the Venetian, police said. At least one of the victims is a hotel executive, police said. Wrobel is also employed at the property, police said.

Police said they found the Wrobel's vehicle at McCarran Airport.

Wrobel was further described by police as standing 5'9" tall and weighing about 197 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Eastern Avenue was shut down from Sunset Road to Warm Springs while police investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

