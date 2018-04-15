Sands offers $50K reward for information leading to Sunset Park shooter's arrest

Hector Rodriguez was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition. (Photo c/o The Venetian)

The Sands Corporation is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man suspected of killing a Venetian employee and injuring another during a shooting at Sunset Park Sunday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the scene about 6 p.m. The suspect, identified as Anthony Wrobel, 42, went to Sunset Park as a work party was winding down and asked for the table that the executives were seated. Without warning or provocation, police said he shot and killed Mia Banks at point blank then turned and shot Hector Rodriguez, police said. Rodriguez was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Wrobel then ran to the parking lot and left in a black and purple Dodge Charger, police said. The vehicle was located about five minutes after the shooting in the terminal three parking garage at McCarran Airport.

Officers on scene said the shooting was workplace violence and Wrobel planned his attack. The victims were in the park at a party for employees of the Venetian, police said. At least one of the victims is a hotel executive, police said. Wrobel is also employed at the property, police said. Police believe Wrobel, who was described as "disgruntled," specifically targeted the employees.

Wrobel had been employed at the Venetian for at least 14 years.

Wrobel was further described by police as standing 5'9" tall, weighing about 197 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Witnesses at the park said he had a mustache and facial hair. However, police said his appearance could have changed. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police said if you see him, do not attempt to contact him and call police immediately.

"To anyone out there who is listening and has information about this case or can help solve this case, we urge you to come forward. Do this for Mia Banks and the other victims in this case," police said.

The FBI is assisting Metro with the investigation. In addition, a spokesperson for the FBI said the agency is exploring the possibility of obtaining a federal arrest warrant in the event that he left the state to avoid prosecution.

Eastern Avenue was shut down from Sunset Road to Warm Springs while police investigated.

The Las Vegas Sands Corporation released a statement Monday that stated:

We can confirm there was an incident this evening at Sunset Park involving our team members. The Venetian team is working closely with Las Vegas Metro on the investigation.

The Las Vegas Sands Corporation released an additional statement on Tuesday that read:

It is with great sorrow we share that on Sunday evening during a team member picnic at Sunset Park two of our team members in the casino department were shot in what appears to be a targeted act of violence. Mia Banks, vice president of casino operations, did not survive her injuries and Hector Rodriguez, executive director of table games, is receiving treatment at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. Mia Banks was one of our founding team members and had been with The Venetian family since 1999. Hector Rodriguez is also a founding team member of The Venetian. Mia and Hector have been part of the fabric of The Venetian since our opening. They have demonstrated the very best of The Venetian and The Palazzo as leaders and as members of our Las Vegas community. Our hearts are with both families, and everyone who has been affected by this senseless act of violence. We are honoring the families’ requests for privacy during this difficult time. Grief counseling sessions will be available throughout the week to assist our team members. While this was an isolated off-site incident, the safety and security of our team members, our guests and our property is our highest priority and we will continue with heightened security measures as we work closely with Las Vegas Metro on this active investigation. Anyone with knowledge of this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Las Vegas Metro police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

