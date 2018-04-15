Police: 1 killed, another injured in shooting at party for hotel employees in Sunset Park

Metro police said one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Sunset Park on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the scene about 6 p.m. The suspect approached the victims and shot and killed a woman in her mid-50s, while injuring a man, police said.

Officers on scene said the shooting was workplace violence. The victims were in the park at a party for employees of a Las Vegas Strip property, police said. The shooter was also believed to be an employee of the property.

Police said they believe they have identified the suspect and were actively searching for him.

The condition of the injured man is unknown, but police said he was alive at Sunrise Hospital.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Eastern Avenue was shut down from Sunset Road to Warm Springs while police investigated.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.