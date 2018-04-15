Police: 1 killed, another injured in shooting at party for hotel employees in Sunset Park

Longtime Pahrump resident and radio host Arthur Bell died Friday at the age of 72, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.More >
Longtime Pahrump resident and radio host Arthur Bell died Friday at the age of 72, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.More >
Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >
Four people are dead in three states after a deadly crime spree, at the root of which is an incestuous relationship.More >
Loud explosions rocked Syria's capital and filled the sky with heavy smoke early Saturday.More >
Loud explosions rocked Syria's capital and filled the sky with heavy smoke early Saturday.More >
A woman who was killed in a crash involving six vehicles Thursday morning, was identified Friday.More >
A woman who was killed in a crash involving six vehicles Thursday morning, was identified Friday.More >
Lady Liberty is turning heads on the Las Vegas strip in a massive Golden Knights Jersey.More >
Lady Liberty is turning heads on the Las Vegas strip in a massive Golden Knights Jersey.More >
A Las Vegas local hit a jackpot worth more than $600,000 at The Orleans Friday.More >
A Las Vegas local hit a jackpot worth more than $600,000 at The Orleans Friday.More >
Loved ones are in shock after a North Las Vegas woman is killed by a suspected drunk driver.More >
Loved ones are in shock after a North Las Vegas woman is killed by a suspected drunk driver.More >
A driver narrowly escaped a garbage truck fire Saturday morning in Downtown Las Vegas.More >
A driver narrowly escaped a garbage truck fire Saturday morning in Downtown Las Vegas.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man who crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man who crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night.More >