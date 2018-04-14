Motorcyclist critically injured in east Las Vegas Valley crash

Las Vegas Metro police were on scene of a critical injury crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.

Officers said the crash at 7:49 p.m. left a motorcyclist in critical condition after it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center and the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Eastbound Charleston Boulevard was shut down at Nellis while officers investigated.

