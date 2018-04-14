Motorcyclist critically injured in east Las Vegas Valley crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist critically injured in east Las Vegas Valley crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(FAST CAM) (FAST CAM)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police were on scene of a critical injury crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.

Officers said the crash at 7:49 p.m. left a motorcyclist in critical condition after it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Charleston and Nellis boulevards.

The motorcyclist was transported to University Medical Center and the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

No other information was immediately available. 

Eastbound Charleston Boulevard was shut down at Nellis while officers investigated.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.