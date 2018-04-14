Driver escapes Republic Services garbage truck fire in Downtown Las Vegas

A driver narrowly escaped a garbage truck fire Saturday morning in Downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire at 9:45 a.m. on Bonneville Avenue near 4th Street. Officials said the cab of the Republic Services garbage truck caught fire.

The driver of the truck managed to escape safely without injury, according to the fire department.

TODAY 9:45AM. @RepublicService truck on fire at E Bonneville Ave /S 4th St. reported cab on fire, driver got out safely, no extension to any Bldgs, crews brought it under control quickly, no injuries reported. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/tNcN7pGAvc — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 14, 2018

Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly, a LVFR Tweet said.

The cause of the fire was not available.

