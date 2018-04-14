Driver escapes Republic Services garbage truck fire in Downtown - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Driver escapes Republic Services garbage truck fire in Downtown Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A Republic Services garbage truck caught fire in downtown Las Vegas April 14, 2018 (LVFR). A Republic Services garbage truck caught fire in downtown Las Vegas April 14, 2018 (LVFR).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A driver narrowly escaped a garbage truck fire Saturday morning in Downtown Las Vegas. 

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to the fire at 9:45 a.m. on Bonneville Avenue near 4th Street. Officials said the cab of the Republic Services garbage truck caught fire. 

The driver of the truck managed to escape safely without injury, according to the fire department. 

Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly, a LVFR Tweet said. 

The cause of the fire was not available. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.