Man struck by van dies after jaywalking in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said a man who crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night.

Officers responded to the fatal crash at 9:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that the 38-year-old man ran south across Charleston Boulevard, near the Rancho Boulevard intersection. The left front of a Ford E250 van traveling eastbound on Charleston Boulevard hit the man as he attempted to cross the road through traffic.

Police said the man fell onto the roadway and slid to a stop. He later died at UMC Trauma Hospital.

The driver of the van alerted police of the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

This is the 36th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2018.

