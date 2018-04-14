Radio host Art Bell passes away at 72 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Radio host Art Bell passes away at 72

Posted: Updated:
Art Bell passed away on April 13, 2018 in Pahrump. (Source: Nye County Sheriff's Office) Art Bell passed away on April 13, 2018 in Pahrump. (Source: Nye County Sheriff's Office)
PAHRUMP, NV (FOX5) -

Longtime Pahrump resident and radio host Arthur Bell died Friday at the age of 72, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office. 

Bell died at his home in Pahrump, the sheriff's office said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his exact cause of death. 

Bell was the original owner of radio KYNE. But he may have been best known for his conspiracy theory and paranormal radio show "Coast to Coast," which was nationally syndicated. 

