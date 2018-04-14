Radio host Art Bell passes away at 72

Longtime Pahrump resident and radio host Arthur Bell died Friday at the age of 72, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Bell died at his home in Pahrump, the sheriff's office said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.

Bell was the original owner of radio KYNE. But he may have been best known for his conspiracy theory and paranormal radio show "Coast to Coast," which was nationally syndicated.

