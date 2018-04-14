Las Vegas Statue of Liberty dressed in Golden Knights jersey

The Statue of Liberty was dress in a Vegas Golden Knights jersey on April 13, 2018. (FOX5)

Lady Liberty is turning heads on the Las Vegas strip in a massive Golden Knights Jersey.

It took crews six hours to dress the Statue of Liberty outside of the New York-New York Hotel and Casino.

The jersey stands 28 feet tall and weighs 600 pounds, the Vegas Golden Knights said in a tweet. It took 400 man hours to make it.

Golden Knights fans said it's a fun way to show off our city's team spirit.

"It's so amazing coming down Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard to see that. It's what Vegas is all about. We're different, we're exciting," one Golden Knights fan said.

"This is just, (the) entertainment capital of the world right? This is us," a Las Vegas local said.

The jersey was made by locally based company, Screaming Images.

It will stay on the Statue of Liberty throughout the playoffs.

