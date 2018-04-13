Las Vegas Lights announces partnership with marijuana company

The Las Vegas Lights FC unveiled the team logo on Oct. 30, 2017. (Las Vegas Lights FC)

The Las Vegas Lights announced a new partnership with a marijuana company Friday.

In a tweet, the team said they were going to wait until 4:20 p.m. but they were too excited to wait.

Nuwu Cannabis, which proclaims itself as the “largest cannabis store in the world," is partnering with the team.

The Las Vegas Lights said they are the first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary.

