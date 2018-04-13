Las Vegas Lights announces partnership with marijuana company - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Lights announces partnership with marijuana company

Posted: Updated:
The Las Vegas Lights FC unveiled the team logo on Oct. 30, 2017. (Las Vegas Lights FC) The Las Vegas Lights FC unveiled the team logo on Oct. 30, 2017. (Las Vegas Lights FC)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Las Vegas Lights announced a new partnership with a marijuana company Friday.

In a tweet, the team said they were going to wait until 4:20 p.m. but they were too excited to wait.

Nuwu Cannabis, which proclaims itself as the “largest cannabis store in the world," is partnering with the team.

The Las Vegas Lights said they are the first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.