Las Vegas local wins $600K At The Orleans

The Orleans Hotel and Casino shown in an undated image. (File) The Orleans Hotel and Casino shown in an undated image. (File)
A Las Vegas local hit a jackpot worth more than $600,000 at The Orleans Friday.

The visitor was playing Aristocrat’s Buffalo Grand Hyperlink at 2:30 a.m. when he or she hit the jackpot.

With a $3.75 spin, the winner scored $621,606.55.

The winner asked to be kept anonymous.

