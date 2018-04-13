UNLV football player surprised with full ride scholarship

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas student and football player received the surprise of a lifetime with the help of a magician.

To help celebrate the end of spring practice, Magician Farrell Dillon, of Masters of Illusion, joined the players on the field for some fun.

Dillon called on defensive lineman Ammir Aziz to help him with his routine. After Aziz helped Dillon out of his straight, he found an envelope which contained the message, “congratulations on a full ride scholarship.”

[Watch the surprise here]

Aziz walked onto the football team three years ago and will be a senior in the fall. He had been working jobs outside of school to afford it.

He works night security at MGM and even went to practice after an overnight shift that lasted until 6 a.m.

He will be on a full scholarship for the 2018 season.

