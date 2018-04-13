17 years prison for NV man who sold stolen guns to ATF agent - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

17 years prison for NV man who sold stolen guns to ATF agent

A 45-year-old Nevada felon who served time for assault with a deadly weapon has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for selling stolen weapons to an undercover federal agent.

Paul Scott Nelson of Pahrump was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas on Friday after pleading guilty in September to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Federal prosecutors say he sold a stolen revolver and a stolen semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine to an undercover ATF agent about three years ago.

U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson says Nelson has six prior felony convictions, including the assault charge and aggravated stalking.

