Pedestrian critically injured in crash near Jones and Oakey

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Friday evening.

Officers responded to the incident at 5:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Oakey Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard.

Police said the pedestrian sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Metro's Fatal Detail is investigating the crash.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area as traffic restrictions were in place.

