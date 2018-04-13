Gwen Stefani, Caesars Entertainment welcomes residency to Las Vegas

Gwen Stefani appeared at an event to welcome her residency to Las Vegas on April 13, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

"Obviously the best show, the best show that's ever been here is going to be my show," Gwen Stefani said from Planet Hollywood today.

The former No Doubt singer was in Las Vegas to promote her brand new residency with Planet Hollywood and Live Nation.

"She has a vision for the show that is unlike any of the other artists," Live Nation President Kurt Melien said.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Planet Hollywood Friday to catch a glimpse of Stefani and hear her address the crowd. There were fans of all ages, and from all over the world, including Anaheim, California, Stefani's hometown.

"This is going to be my new home!" Stefani said to the crowd. "It's Crazy! I'm so excited."

Stefani first gained recognition in the 80's and early 90's as the lead singer for No Doubt, and more recently for her hits like "Hollaback Girl". Her star presence has spanned decades and Planet Hollywood said that's part of her appeal, it's a show mothers, daughters and beyond will want to go to.

"Gwen Stefani has a fantastic catalog of music, so much energy, and such an enormous fan base," President of Caesar's Entertainment Jason Gastwirth said.

Stefani also plans to do some good with her residency, with every ticket sold, a dollar will go to Cure 4 the Kids Foundation. The nonprofit helps kids suffering from life-threatening conditions get the medical treatment they need.

"[Gwen Stefani] she's just got this southern California vibe, a lot of energy, she's just sunshine," Melein said.

Stefani, as she addressed the crowd, was emotional and said she never thought she'd see the day she'd get her own Vegas residency.

"Just thank you so much for all of your love, I'm honored," she said.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning, you can get yours here.

