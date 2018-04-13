West Las Vegas shooting under investigation

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting in the west part of the Valley Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 2:25 p.m. in the 9800 block of Pioneer Avenue near Spring Mountain Road and Grand Canyon Drive.

Police said one person was shot and another person was detained.

An investigation is ongoing.

