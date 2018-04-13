West Las Vegas shooting under investigation - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

West Las Vegas shooting under investigation

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting in the west part of the Valley Friday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the incident at 2:25 p.m. in the 9800 block of Pioneer Avenue near Spring Mountain Road and Grand Canyon Drive. 

Police said one person was shot and another person was detained. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.