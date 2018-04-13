North Las Vegas woman killed in 6-vehicle DUI crash identified

A six-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person and injured three others April 12, 2018 (Photo: Raymond Reyna/Report It).

A woman who was killed in a crash involving six vehicles Thursday morning, was identified Friday.

The Clark County County coroner’s office said 32-year-old Donneka Harris, of North Las Vegas, died in the crash that also left three others injured.

The incident happened in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

[RELATED: Police: 6-vehicle DUI crash kills 1, injures 3 south of Las Vegas strip]

A woman driving a black Mercedes under the influence, ran a red light and crashed into a Chevy Malibu, causing the multi-vehicle pile-up, according to police.

The woman has been booked into custody by Las Vegas Metro Police where she is facing multiple charges.

Family and friends of Harris, who was also known as Diamond Wiggins, set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for her final expenses.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.