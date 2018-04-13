Henderson police: Armed business owner takes down man 'up to no good'

Henderson Police responded to a man with a gun near Whitney Ranch and Russell Road. (Photo: JayBlackLV/Twitter)

Henderson police took a man into custody after a Henderson business owner armed with a gun took him down Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at a business complex in the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive and Russell Road, according to police.

The man, who police identified as a significant other of one of the employees there, walked into an office "up to no good," police said. The woman who knew the suspect had a protective order against him, police said.

The owner of the business noticed the man walk in, pulled out a gun that he was licensed to carry, and ordered the man to stand down, according to police.

The armed business owner kept the man under control until police arrived, when he was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Two schools in the area, Jim Thorpe Elementary School and Harriet A. Treem Elementary School, were briefly locked down for about 30 minutes as a safety precaution. The lockdowns were lifted around 10:50 a.m.

