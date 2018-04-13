Valley boy uses lemonade stand to raise money for fallen police officers

Five-year-old Grady Valen couldn't hide his smile as he got an all access tour of Henderson Police's substation on East Sunset. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

Five-year-old Grady Valen couldn't hide his smile as he got an all-access tour of Henderson Police's substation on East Sunset.

Grady was able to get behind the wheel of a SWAT vehicle, meet one of the department's drug dogs and even flip on the sirens on one of the cars.

"It's loud!" he said, plugging his ears as the sirens blared.

For Grady, it was a behind-the-scenes tour of a lifetime. But it wasn't just a fun afternoon, it was a well-deserved reward for a selfless act.

"I made a lemonade stand for fallen heroes," Grady said bashfully.

Last week, Grady told his mom he wanted start a lemonade stand to raise money for fallen police officers.

"He wanted to do it because he wanted to support police officers," Tricia Valen said. She admitted, at first she was a little surprised.

"A little bit, because the last lemonade stand was to raise money for Legos," she said with a laugh. But she admired Grady's compassion.

"As a mom, that's what you want to hear from your child. You want to know that they have empathy, that they're thinking of others ... it gets me a little teared up when I talk about it because I'm so proud that he has that in him."

Over the weekend, Grady opened up his lemonade shop, and raised more than $400.

"$425, to be exact," Henderson Police Officer Scott Williams said.

Grady said he wants to become a police officers, and officers at the station on Thursday said they think he'll make a great addition to the force some day.

"Somebody that has that kind of a heart already at five is just going to make an awesome officer," Williams said.

