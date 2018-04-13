NHP: 1 killed in rollover at Summerlin Parkway and Buffalo Drive

A man died in a rollover crash at Summerlin Parkway and Buffalo Drive, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A man died in a rollover crash at Summerlin Parkway and Buffalo Drive, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP said a man driving a Hyundai Sonata heading west on Summerlin Parkway went off to the right, hit the bridge abutment and then struck the concrete side of the bridge. He was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

NHP said it was unknown whether the driver was impaired, if he had a medical episode or what caused the crash. NHP warned drivers to drive defensively as this was one of several deadly crashes in recent days. The crash was reported at 7:50 p.m. Thursday.

