Motorcyclist critically injured in east Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash at Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane Thursday night, according to Metro Police.

Police said a 20-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading west on Charleston. A 60-year-old man heading east on Charleston was turning left onto Linn Lane and hit the motorcycle, which he said he did not see. The man stayed on scene, showed no signs of impairment and was cooperative, Metro said. The motorcyclist was originally reported deceased by Metro Police.

Metro reminded drivers to pay attention because it can be hard to see motorcycles.

The crash was reported at 5:00 p.m. Metro said roads in the area were shut down as officers investigated the scene.

