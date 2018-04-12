Las Vegas plumbers meet President Trump - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas plumbers meet President Trump

A group of Las Vegas plumbers met President Trump Thursday. It was all because of something the company tweeted about tax reform.

The men work for Universal Plumbing and Heating, which is one of the companies that gave bonuses to all of their employees following the president's tax reform. The company tweeted about the bonuses and representatives from the White House invited them to Washington to share their story with the president.

Two of them got to stand beside the president and tell the nation how they've benefited from the tax reform. One described having medical expenses for his newborn baby.

“After the press conference was over and everything, (Trump) said ‘I hope your baby's doing well. I hope you do well from now on.’ He was very personable with me and it’s just amazing,” plumber John Achzet said.

“I was impressed when he went up to John afterwards and said ‘How is your son doing?’ I mean he actually listened to what we had to say,” president of the company Richard Kerzetski said.

The men said they’re very hopeful for the future after this trip.

