UNLV Police search for man who accused of fondling woman on campus

UNLV Police said they are searching for a man who fondled a woman on campus Wednesday night.

A woman not associated with the university said she saw a car pull up behind her and park on an access road near Wilbur Street, while she walked east on Tropicana Avenue. He got out of the car fondled her and then got back into the car and drove away, UNLV Police said.

The man was described as being in his 20s, at 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, with a thin build. He was seen driving a silver sedan, police said.

