Armed man causes businesses to evacuate near Decatur and Lake Mead

A man armed with a knife caused businesses in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard to be evacuated Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 12:48 p.m. after a man was spotted banging his head against a window with a knife in his hand.

The businesses in the immediate area were evacuated, police said. A parking lot was shut down for the investigation.

Further details were not immediately released.

