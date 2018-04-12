Armed man causes businesses to evacuate near Decatur and Lake Me - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Armed man causes businesses to evacuate near Decatur and Lake Mead

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man armed with a knife caused businesses in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard to be evacuated Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

Officers responded to the incident at 12:48 p.m. after a man was spotted banging his head against a window with a knife in his hand. 

The businesses in the immediate area were evacuated, police said. A parking lot was shut down for the investigation. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.