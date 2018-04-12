CCSD Board of Trustees to expand search for superintendent

The Clark County Schools' superintendent gave his final ‘State of Schools’ address on Mar. 21, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick / FOX5)

The finalists in the running to become the next Clark County schools superintendent will be revealed on Friday, the district's board of trustees said.

Finalists for CCSD superintendent to be revealed on Friday

The Clark County School District's Board of Trustees announced four finalists for the open superintendent position.

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees will expand their search for the next superintendent.

At their meeting on Wednesday, the trustees decided to update the current search schedule to allow the review of additional candidates.

Last week, four finalists were announced. None came from within CCSD. Now, trustees want to include internal candidates. All of the interviews, scheduled this week have been canceled.

As a result, one of the external candidates, John Deasy a former L.A. superintendent, dropped out.

A hiring firm chose the finalists. CCSD trustees admit they should've made it clear from the start that they wanted to look at people, already within the school district.

"I think this is going well," CCSD trustee vice president Carolyn Edwards said. "I think the board had a change of heart about what they wanted to see. So we took charge of that. And that's our job. We're respecting that some of our internal candidates perhaps should be looked at. So we are doing what we think is right."

Parents with the parent advocacy group Hope for Nevada applaud the trustees' decision.

"Being able to compare internal and external will just be able to make everybody's own skill set shine and hopefully make the decision clear," Hope for Nevada vice president Caryne Shea said.

The following public meetings have been scheduled in the Board Room of the Greer Education Center at 2832 East Flamingo Road.

April 19 at 5:30 p.m.: Trustees are scheduled to review current and former CCSD employees who applied for the position to determine finalists.

April 27 at 9 a.m.: Trustees are scheduled to interview all finalists in a special meeting, all interviews are open to the public.

April 28 at 10 a.m.: A meeting is scheduled to take place where the community will have the opportunity to learn more about the finalists. Anyone can email questions which may be posed to candidates during the community meetings.

May 2 at 8 a.m.: Trustees are scheduled to vote on the selection of the superintendent.

The school district said the meetings will be streamed online.

