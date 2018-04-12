Helldorado Parade invites 1 October victims, family, first responders to participate

Organizers of the Helldorado Parade want anyone who experienced the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, including victims, families of victims, festival goers, and first responders, to march “Vegas Strong” in the parade on May 12.

Participants are asked to register online. All parade participants are asked to gather at 9 a.m. at the corner of Gass Avenue and Fourth Street to prepare on the day of the parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m.

In addition, all Las Vegas community members, including local businesses, car clubs, equestrian groups, civic groups, nonprofits and more, are eligible to enter the parade. Five high school bands and multiple high-school floats are already entered in the parade. An independent panel of judges will decide on the award winners for the best entry, most creative, best theme, best float, best equestrian entry, best car club or motorized vehicle, and best walking group.

The theme of all entries should reflect the western heritage, the birthday of the city of Las Vegas, Vegas: then and now, and/or the traditions of Helldorado Days, organizers said.

Group applications will be accepted online, fax or mail. For additional details, call 702-229-6672.

There is no fee to enter the parade. High school marching bands will receive $1,000 just for participating. High school groups who enter a float following a theme of either western heritage or the birthday of Las Vegas will get $1,500. The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial is offering a $500 prize for the best high school marching band performance.

Every Las Vegas resident born on May 15 of any year, is also invited to march together as part of the 5/15 club. The city of Las Vegas was founded May 15, 1905. To register to march with this group, click here.

Helldorado Days runs the weekend of May 4 through May 6, as well as the parade. It offers bull riding and a rodeo with PBR’s Las Cowboy Standing and the WCRA Rodeo Showdown.

