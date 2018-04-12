Popular national parks to raise fees to $35, not $70

Friends of James Pedroza, killed in an Arizona plane crash, said they'll remember him for their adventures, spontaneous trips and his huge heart.More >
The Vegas Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Playoffs versus the L.A. Kings Wednesday, but fans won't need to buy a ticket to get in on the excitement.More >
A homeowners' association in northwest Las Vegas, ordered to pay $20 million because of its failure to perform routine inspections and maintenance on playground equipment, is now promising homeowners they will not have to foot the bill.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who died in a crash with a NHP trooper sergeant and another vehicle in northwest Las Vegas Monday.More >
A man who pleaded guilty in connection with the one-punch death of a California father of five outside of a downtown Las Vegas lounge was sentenced.More >
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >
Staff at VegeNation, a Henderson vegas restaurant rallied behind one of their cooks after she was shot multiple times, according to police.More >
A heated argument about a popular beef jerky snack led to a shooting at a Houston gas station, authorities said.More >
Metro Police said a man died after being shot several times at the Motel 6 on the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near the Las Vegas Strip.More >
