Suspect who barricaded himself in Valley business taken into custody

A suspect who barricaded himself inside of a Valley business Thursday has been taken into custody, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said at about 7 a.m. officers were following up on information on a wanted suspect. Detectives were in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway when they found him. The suspect ran from officers and barricaded himself inside of the business, police said.

Police did do not believe there are any customers or employees inside of the business with the suspect.

By 10 a.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody.

Further information was not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.

