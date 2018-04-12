Fans celebrate big Golden Knights win both inside and outside arena

Fans celebrated the first-ever playoff win for the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday. Hours before the team took the ice, a pre-game party kicked of at Toshiba Plaza. (Photo: Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

Fans celebrated the first-ever playoff win for the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday. Hours before the team took the ice, a pre-game party kicked of at Toshiba Plaza.

"I left work early, did the beard up. Yeah not every day playoff hockey is in Vegas," one fan said.

Playoff hockey arrived in Vegas for the first time ever and the Golden Knights faithful were eager to cheer on their "Vegas Born" team.

"It's meant everything for this city. We've been waiting for a long time to have something that was ours. We haven't had this until now. We are so excited were ready to watch them take the playoffs and go to the Stanley Cup. Go Knights," a Knights fan said.

Fans came to the playoff game decked out in gold hats, spray painted hair and costumes. A tattoo artist offered to tattoo fans with the Knights logo at Toshiba Plaza.

"It's a benefit for this whole city I've been here since '95 this is probably the best thing that ever happened in professional sports for this city," a fan said .

Las Vegas locals said this team and their incredible success has united the community together like never before as they all support their beloved Knights.

"The Knights have done an exceptional job at bringing this city together it's been amazing," one fan said.

