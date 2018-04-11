Golden Knights gear selling out fast at valley sporting goods stores

As the Vegas Golden Knights suit up to hit the ice, valley sports stores have been trying to keep up with all the “fandemonium.”

According to Fanatics.com, a leader in sports merchandise, the Golden Knights have seen an 80 percent increase in merchandise sales over the past two weeks. For Jamie Schefflin, owner of First and Goal Sports store, that means steady profit.

“T-shirts, the hats, jackets, sweatshirts ... everything that has their name on it (is selling out fast)," Schefflin said.

“Basically the manufacturers can’t keep up with the demand. We’ve been out of some hats and some beanies since Christmas basically.”

They sell everything from the typical gear like cup holders to license plates, to steak knives, beanie babies and more for the super fans.

“We sold a Golden Knights recliner." "(The buyer) was a huge fan.”

He said he knew having a hometown team meant there would be interest, but claimed the team's winning steak sealed the deal for increased store profit.

“It was a surprise." "They just kept rolling, home or road, it didn’t make a difference.”

With the Golden Knights rolling into the NHL playoffs, the team ranked No. 1 in NHL team merchandise sales.

