Person in critical condition after North Las Vegas crash

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police were on the scene of a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard where they said two cars collided. Two people were transported to an area hospital, one in critical condition.

No other information was released. Southbound Lamb was closed while police investigated.

