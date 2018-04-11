Las Vegas illusionist David Copperfield in court for 2013 lawsuit

Opening statements in a lawsuit against famous Las Vegas-based illusionist David Copperfield are set to begin this week.

An audience member filed this lawsuit four years ago after he said he was badly hurt during one of Copperfield's acts.

Gavin Cox filed the multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Copperfield and the MGM after an accident back in 2013. He was one of the audience members called up for the "thirteen illusion" where Copperfield makes it look like 13 audience members disappear.

Cox said he suffered a dislocated shoulder and a traumatic brain injury while being shuffled through a dark dusty area that was under construction. He also said he now has to sleep with a respirator so he doesn't stop breathing at night.

Lawyers for both sides are still selecting jury members for this case. Opening statements are expected to start Friday morning, and both Copperfield and Cox are expected to take the stand. Copperfield may be asked to reveal some of the secrets behind his illusions during his testimony.

This story will be updated as the case continues.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.