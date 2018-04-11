Mom begged daughter not to go on plane hours before she died in Arizona

Elena Pineda begged her daughter Helena not to go to Scottsdale, Arizona.

"I did not want her to go, I begged her not to go. When she left I just said, 'Please, God. Please, God. Do not let anything happen to her."

Her daughter, and five others were on a plane that crashed shortly after take off Monday night. The plane took off from Scottsdale and was heading to the North Las Vegas Airport, and crashed shortly after take off. Every person on board died.

[RELATED: Valley friends say 28-year-old killed in plane crash lived life to the fullest]

"I feel betrayed by god," Helena's mother said.

On board the plane was Helena, Helena's friend who was visiting from Honduras, Iris Rodriguez, Helena's boyfriend James Pedroza, Mariah Coogan, and "Happy" Patel. There was also a pilot on board who has not been identified.

"She was supposed to come home, and I didn't hear from her. Then every hour from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m., I called her. There was no answer. Then I went on James' Instagram and people were putting 'rest in peace.' My heart sank," Elena said.

Helena's family emigrated to America, so Helena was determined to make it. At just 22 years old, she already had an international business called Rebel Fruits. Helena's company imported and exported fruits around the world.

"She was just a fire cracker, she turned everything into a joke. She was so driven," her mom said.

Helen lived at home with her mom and now her mom said every little thing around the house reminds her that her baby isn't coming home.

"That was my only child," she said.

The FAA said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Helena's friends have set up a vigil for her this friday at Tropical Breeze Park, more information can be found here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.