Raiders announce preseason schedule

The Raiders announced the 2018 preseason schedule Wednesday.

The schedule features home games against the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers as well as two road contests at the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

The Raiders will open the season at home against the Lions and finish the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks for the 13th straight season.

FOX5 is your home for all preseason Raider games. Times and specific dates for the games will be announced at a later date.

