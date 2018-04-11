Sports books prepare for Stanley Cup playoffs after record-breaking NHL season

As the Vegas Golden Knights prepared for their first-ever Stanley Cup Playoffs game, valley sports books were getting ready for Stanley Cup Playoff bets.

"This is a record setting year for us as NHL handle," Las Vegas Superbook's Jay Kornegay said Wednesday morning. "I've been here for 31 years, I've never seen this type of handle for hockey and this all surrounding the Knights."

It's been so popular, the amount of money bet on Golden Knights games at times, rivaled money being put on NFL games, which are typically the sports book's most popular events.

"If somebody told me at the beginning of the year that the Knights game would be very comparable to the handle that we see for the NFL games, I probably would have just died laughing. It's hard to fathom that type of comparison but that's exactly what we saw."

Kornegay said the bets started to roll in before the Golden Knights even took the ice, and didn't let up as the team continued its unexpected, division-title-winning season, and Golden Knights fans often got the best of the book.

"The Knights got off to a great start and all the supporters, the bettors, were being rewarded for that," Kornegay said.

"The Golden Knights have been very profitable all year. Believe me, the sports books, some of them might have gotten killed," Denny Sobo, a frequent Golden Knights bettor said. But the sports books' biggest losses could be ahead of them.

Lots of optimistic Golden Knights fans bet on the team to win the Stanley Cup before the season started, when odds were about 200-1. That means a $10 bet on the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup would win a bettor $2,000.

If the Knights go on a championship run, it would mean big losses behind the counter, but Kornegay told me he wouldn't mind.

"For me, I've been here for a long time, this is a team and I'm rooting for them," he said. "The book's going to be just fine, even though we are going to take a hit if they hoist the cup and have a parade down the Las Vegas Strip."

