Vegas Golden Knights playoff broadcast schedule announced

AT&T SportsNet announced the playoff schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The games will be available on AT&T Sportsnet, which is the official home of the Golden Knights. The broadcasts of the games will include pre-game and post-game shows.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming games:

Game 1: April 11 at 7 p.m. - Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Game 2: April 13 at 7 p.m. - Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Game 3: April 15 at 7:30 p.m. -Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

Game 4: April 17 at 7:30 p.m. -Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

If necessary:

Game 5: April 19 at 7 p.m. - Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

Game 6: April 21, time to be determined - Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

Game 7: April 23, time to be determined - Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights

