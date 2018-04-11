Vegas Golden Knights playoff broadcast schedule announced - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights playoff broadcast schedule announced

Golden Knights celebrate on the ice during inaugural season. (Craig Morgan/NHL) Golden Knights celebrate on the ice during inaugural season. (Craig Morgan/NHL)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

AT&T SportsNet announced the playoff schedule for the Vegas Golden Knights. 

The games will be available on AT&T Sportsnet, which is the official home of the Golden Knights. The broadcasts of the games will include pre-game and post-game shows. 

Here is the schedule for the upcoming games: 

  • Game 1: April 11 at 7 p.m. - Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights 
  • Game 2: April 13 at 7 p.m. - Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights 
  • Game 3: April 15 at 7:30 p.m. -Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings 
  • Game 4: April 17 at 7:30 p.m. -Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings 

If necessary:

  • Game 5: April 19 at 7 p.m. - Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights 
  • Game 6: April 21, time to be determined - Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings 
  • Game 7: April 23, time to be determined - Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights 

