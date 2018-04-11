The Shade Tree in need of donations for Mother's Day Boutique - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The Shade Tree in need of donations for Mother's Day Boutique

Bunk beds crowd a room where women seeking refuge at the Shade Tree once stayed (FOX5).

The Shade Tree needs donations for its annual Mother's Day Boutique, a shopping event where children at the shelter can pick out presents for their mothers. 

The shop is open for one day and is set up by volunteers. Children select gifts that are then wrapped to give to their mothers. 

Items needed include: 

  • Bath and body products
  • Jewelry and accessories 
  • Clothing 
  • Perfume 
  • Handbags and wallets 
  • Wrapping paper 
  • Gift bags
  • Bows 
  • Tissue paper 

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the boutique can take it to The Shade Tree on 1 West Owens Avenue in North Las Vegas from 9 a.m. until7 p.m., daily. If you have a large number of items that need to be picked up, service may be available by calling 702-385-0072. 

The Shade Tree is a 24-hour shelter that is designed to help women and children in crisis. 

