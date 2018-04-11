Valley vegan restaurants rally behind employee shot by husband

Shyanne Briggs, 25, was in the intensive care unit after her husband Keith Lamar Butler Tillman shot her following a fight over child custody, police said.

Staff at VegeNation restaurants in the Las Vegas valley rallied behind one of their cooks after she was shot multiple times, according to police.

VegeNation employees were unaware of Briggs' relationship with Tillman and said she was a single mother of three.

“She’s definitely missed in the restaurant,” Samantha Alvaraez, a busser who worked with Briggs in the Henderson location said.

The incident happened April 5 around midnight in the area of Carey Avenue and North Commerce Street. Tillman called police after the shooting and was later arrested.

Tillman was charged with attempted murder, according to court records.

The VegeNation team did not find out about the domestic violence shooting until the weekend, when Briggs did not show up to work.

“It wasn’t like her,” creative director Kelly Bennett said. “Her family reached out to us and told us she was shot and that she was in critical condition.”

Bennett said Briggs brightened up the Henderson location with her sense of humor and drive.

“She brought so much light to the team,” Bennett said.

Both VegeNation locations in Downtown and Henderson will host pop up fundraisers on April 22. Twenty percent of each sale will go to Briggs and her family.

To donate to Briggs' GoFundMe

To find help for domestic violence situations in the Las Vegas Valley

