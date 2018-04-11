Parents of teenage crash victims plan to create scholarship in her name

Dylan Mack (left), AJ Rossi (center) and Brooke Hawley (right) were killed in a fiery crash in Huntington Beach Thursday morning.

Valley parents are hoping to honor their teenage daughter after she was killed in a fiery crash over spring break.

Brooke Hawley was one of three Centennial High School students killed in the crash. She, Dylan Mack and AJ Rossi died after their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver. They were on their way home from a spring break vacation in California.

On Tuesday, Brooke Hawley's Centennial letter jacket hung onto a soccer net, as her parents announced plans to honor her legacy.

"In her memory, we want something to last," Rhonda Hawley, Brooke's mother, said while standing with her husband, Aaron.

Rhonda and Aaron Hawley plan to create a scholarship in Brooke's name. The scholarship would go to a local young woman who wants to play soccer for UNLV.

"I want to be able to meet the girl, I want to be able to show her pictures of Brooke and tell her stories. I'm sure it will be a very sensitive situation and emotional, but super satisfying," Aaron Hawley said. "My daughter wanted to play college soccer, she was talking to soccer coaches, which was super exciting for the family."

Brooke was a standout soccer player. She lettered at Centennial High School and was already talking with college coaches.

"It would bring excitement and joy to her knowing her parents were going to do this, and you know just keeping her name alive through the community and the soccer world," Brooke's former coach, Robert Andrade, said.

If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, you can donate at the Hawley's gofundme account.

