Valley friends say 28-year-old killed in plane crash lived life to the fullest

Friends of James Pedroza, killed in an Arizona plane crash, said they'll remember him for their adventures, spontaneous trips and his huge heart.

Friends of James Pedroza, killed in an Arizona plane crash, said they'll remember him for their adventures, spontaneous trips and his huge heart.

"'Hey I hung out with James today and did nothing,' said no one ever," Micah Griggs said describing his best friend and roommate James Pedroza.

"We set up a 60-foot zipline and he went down the zipline and into the pool," Armani Izadi said through tears.

James Pedroza lived an active life in his 28 years he visited 36 countries. That's how Micah Griggs said he and James first became friends. The two went to Peru together a week after meeting each other.

"We had a good time and some real conversations. Honestly the most real conversations I ever had before or since. He was just that type of person, you opened up to him," Griggs said.

Traveling was such an important part of James' life he was in the process of getting his pilot's license so he could get up and travel whenever he wanted. This past weekend he and a group of friends were doing just that and went to Scottsdale, Arizona. Monday night they were headed back to the North Las Vegas airport.

"It sounds like they just went up and came back down," Armani Izadi said.

The plane crashed in a golf course not far from where it took off. The six people on board, including James, where killed. The FAA did not release the names of any of the people on board, but James' friends were able to identify a few including Mariah Coogan, Happy Patel, and James' girlfriend Helena Lagos.

Related: 6 dead after small airplane crashes on golf course in Arizona

"They were pushing six months, it was a big deal," Micah Griggs said describing James and Helena's relationship. "They were just dynamite together. They just loved life."

On Tuesday, those who knew and loved James were struggling to figure out how someone so full of life was no longer going to be a part of theirs.

"All the drama of life it's not important. It's not as important as spending time with people who are genuine," Armani Izadi said. "There is nothing I would rather do right now than hang out with my buddy," he said through tears.

The FAA said they are working to identify every person on board and also working to figure out what caused the plane to crash.

Friends of James Pedroza said they plan to hold a special get together to remember him on Sunday. They were also working to gather all the pictures and videos of him they can so they can put together a montage.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.