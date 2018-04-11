Coroner identifies man killed in crash with NHP trooper in northwest Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man who died in a crash with a NHP trooper sergeant and another vehicle in northwest Las Vegas Monday.

Shane Willey, 33, of Las Vegas died Monday afternoon, the coroner said.

Metro police said a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper sergeant was stopped at a red light heading west on Cheyenne Avenue at Durango Drive.

NHP said a maroon SUV heading east hit the front left side of the patrol vehicle, then also hit a medical van.

That SUV driver, Willey, may have suffered from a "medical episode" prior to the crash, NHP said. He was taken to Mountain View Hospital and died, NHP said.

The NHP trooper suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, NHP said.

