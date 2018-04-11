Golden Knights announce free fan events prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Playoffs versus the L.A. Kings Wednesday, but fans won't need to buy a ticket to get in on the excitement.

At 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hockey League will host a free concert headlined by Grammy-nominated rapper Logic in Toshiba Plaza. No ticket will be required to view the performance.

The March to the Fortress begins at 5:45 p.m. outside New York-New York and concludes at about 6:00 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza.

Other activities and attractions before the game start at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Toshiba Plaza including:

A barber shaving Vegas Golden Knights logos

A tattoo artist tattooing free Vegas Golden Knights logos (up to a certain size)

An airbrush artist

Face and hair painters

Corn toss

A shooting cage

Ice sculptures

A Topgolf interactive game

Vegas Show Girls taking pictures with a mini 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign

Stay with FOX5 for information on further festivities!

