Golden Knights announce free fan events prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Vegas Golden Knights open the Stanley Cup Playoffs versus the L.A. Kings Wednesday, but fans won't need a ticket to get in on the excitement.

At 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the National Hockey League will host a free concert headlined by Grammy-nominated rapper Logic in Toshiba Plaza. No ticket will be required to view the performance.

The March to the Fortress begins at 5:45 p.m. outside New York-New York and concludes at about 6:00 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza.

Other activities and attractions before the game start at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Toshiba Plaza including:

  • A barber shaving Vegas Golden Knights logos
  • A tattoo artist tattooing free Vegas Golden Knights logos (up to a certain size)
  • An airbrush artist
  • Face and hair painters
  • Corn toss
  • A shooting cage
  • Ice sculptures
  • A Topgolf interactive game
  • Vegas Show Girls taking pictures with a mini 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign

