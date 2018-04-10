Las Vegas security officer rammed by car during mail theft

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were searching for a pair of mail thieves who rammed a security guard with a car.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were searching for a pair of mail thieves who rammed a security guard with a car.

It happened on Monday around 12:45 a.m., at an apartment complex near Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road.

The guard worked for Patrol Advantage Security company and the company’s owners said it’s run by military veterans with backgrounds in law enforcement, and that is who they tend to hire. That background is why co-owner Jeffrey Hall said his security officer survived the attack.

“My immediate reaction was concern for the officer ... was he okay?" Hall asked.

He said it started off as an average overnight patrol at Covington Apartment complex, until the guard spotted something that seemed suspicious.

“He observed a subject inside the mailroom,” Hall said. “He could see that they has the mail receptacles open.”

That’s when Hall said the officer approached, and told the man to get down, but he fought back. Then, a second person entered the mail room, the security officer disengaged and the pair ran off.

“He caught up to the first subject,” Hall said. “The second subject had retrieved a car and attempted to run him over.”

Hall said his employee was injured on his arms, face and he even lost some teeth.

“His injuries are only superficial,” Hall said. "He’ll have some scars and some stories.”

According to Metro Police, the two men got away, but could face felony charges when caught and security officers said the men who ran their officer over weren’t typical package thieves.

“They had opened the better half of the mailroom,” Hall said. “They were more identity thieves, checks and credit cards, things like that.”

Hall said his officer did the right thing.

“All our officers are trained similarly." "They’re either military or law enforcement, but he did an exceptional job, number one because he came home alive.”

A security officer from Patrol Advantage Security was just doing his job, when he was struck by a car after attempting to catch some would-be package thieves at at apartment complex off Rainbow & Robindale. His bosses tell me he is recovering now at home. pic.twitter.com/mwPvMll5fL — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) April 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.