Criss Angel, Ryan Leaf join valley students in summit on opioids

Hundreds of Clark County students participated in a youth summit for opioid awareness Tuesday. The goal was to educate teens on the dangers of opioids to try and stop the epidemic earlier.

All of the students at the summit were either on student council, student athletes, or nominated for other reasons, to prove the point opioid addiction can happen to anyone.

The students took a pledge to stay away from opioids and try to stop others from abusing them. They listened to story after story from people like Criss Angel, ex-NFL star Ryan Leaf and Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

"I kept thinking about the people that I know that have been affected by drugs and a lot of people really try to justify themselves taking drugs. They kept saying during the presentation, ‘You feel like you're invincible, you feel like you're the exception to the rule of you won't get addicted,’ but everybody gets addicted,’" Coronado sophomore Sheldon Skoboloff said.

“I just kept thinking about how it can happen to anyone, you know? It's important to listen to their story and learn from their mistakes so that we don't have to come through that hardship when we're older ourselves," Coronado junior Amanda Burt said.

The biggest takeaway for many was that no one is invincible, and the harm that comes from opioids can be detrimental.

