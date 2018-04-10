Homicide detectives investigate woman killed in southwest Las Ve - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Homicide detectives investigate woman killed in southwest Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police said they are investigating a homicide after a woman died suspiciously near Torrey Pines Drive and Warm Springs Road.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of River Dove Court at 1:31 a.m. Sunday. Police said an unresponsive woman was taken to Spring Valley Hospital where she died.

On Monday, the Clark County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and said she was a victim of homicide, and suffered from a brain bleed. Detectives returned to the home to investigate the crime, Metro Police said.

The woman was not identified. Detectives did not identify a motive nor suspect.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact LVMPD at (702)385-5555 or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.