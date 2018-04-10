Homicide detectives investigate woman killed in southwest Las Vegas

Metro Police said they are investigating a homicide after a woman died suspiciously near Torrey Pines Drive and Warm Springs Road.

Officers were called to the 7400 block of River Dove Court at 1:31 a.m. Sunday. Police said an unresponsive woman was taken to Spring Valley Hospital where she died.

On Monday, the Clark County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and said she was a victim of homicide, and suffered from a brain bleed. Detectives returned to the home to investigate the crime, Metro Police said.

The woman was not identified. Detectives did not identify a motive nor suspect.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact LVMPD at (702)385-5555 or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com.

