Man stole cigarettes, money in North Las Vegas armed robberies

North Las Vegas detectives were looking for a man they said stole cigarettes and money from multiple locations in North Las Vegas this week.

The man went into a convenience store about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, according to a release, and robbed the clerk at gunpoint for a carton of cigarettes. The suspect fled the business located at Losee Road and Tropical Parkway.

Hours later, police said the same man robbed a store nearby at Centennial Parkway and Commerce Street, after asking for cigarettes. This time, the man was able to flee with $300. Neither clerks were injured in the robberies.

The man was described as about 6-feet tall and bald with a black goatee. He was last seen in an Adidas sweatshirt, police said, and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

