Police search for two men who robbed store in Fashion Show Mall

Las Vegas police were searching Tuesday for two men they said robbed a business at Fashion Show Mall.

In a release, police said two men entered a business on the 3200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard the afternoon of April 3. The suspects approached employees with a weapon and demanded merchandise and money. After receiving both, they fled the business.

No one was injured.

Both men were described as Hispanic in their 30s, about 5'6"-5'8". The first suspect has a thin build, while the other was described as having a medium build and at the time of robbery, was wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section, at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

