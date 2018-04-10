Las Vegas police arrest men suspected in string of robberies

From left to right, John Warren, Steven Warren, and Matthew Amthore. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas police said they took three men into custody in connection with a string of robberies during the first week of April.

The suspects consisted of a father, son, and friend, police said. They were identified as John Warren, Steven Warren, and Matthew Amthore.

Steven faces four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, five counts of burglary while in possession of a gun, and one count of grand larceny auto. John and Amthore each face one count of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun and grand larceny auto.

Police said information from the public "greatly assisted detectives in locating and capturing" the suspects.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

